Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:31 AM
Walton contributing to Bangladesh economic growth: Land Minister

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury (3rd from left) witnessing manufacturing processes at a factory at Walton headquarter on Wednesday.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said, Walton is the country's pride. It has become a national asset. Walton is greatly contributing to the country's economic development, progress and growth. They are manufacturing not only refrigerators, LED TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, smartphones and so many products but also A to Z (all) materials needed to produce a fridge.
"They are also exporting products to Europe, America and Asian countries. It's is a big achievement for Bangladesh," the Land Minister said after visiting Walton headquarter at Chandra in Gazipur on Wednesday last.
During the visit, Land Ministry's Secretary Md. Mustafizur Rahman also accompanied the Minister among other members of  the minister's entourage.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Directors SM Ashraful Alam, SM Rezaul Alam and SM Manjurul Alam, Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed welcomed the guests with flower bouquets at the company's headquarter.
At Walton headquarter, the guests first enjoyed a video documentary on the production process of Walton's various products. Then they visited Walton's well-equipped product display center and Walton's state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, including refrigerators, compressors, elevators, metal casting, molds, SMT, and various products and parts.
After the visit, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said: "Visiting Walton my idea has changed. They built an impressive and integrated manufacturing village. Though some giant groups of companies have built backward linkage factories in scattered ways, but Walton has set up manufacturing plants for finished goods and spare parts at one location. Thanks to Walton's entrepreneurs for establishing such an integrated manufacturing village with hard work and challenges."
The minister also said, once the domestic demands for electronics products was met with imported products. Now, Walton is manufacturing electronics products along with all essential spare parts. Products of overseas renowned brands are now manufactured by Walton. It's a great achievement for Bangladesh.
The minister added that the private sector like Walton has contributed remarkably to the current economic development, progress and growth of Bangladesh. Walton is now thinking beyond the border. Catering the domestic demands, they are exporting products. Walton is not only reducing the country's import dependency but also earning huge foreign currencies through exports.
The government is giving priority to the domestic institutions, mentioning it the land minister assured domestic entrepreneurs of taking necessary steps in easing their participation in the digitization of land ministries and offices.
Among others, senior officials of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Deputy Managing Director Alamgir Alam Sarker, Senior Executive Directors Tanvir Rahman and Col. (Retd.) SM Shahdat Alam were present.


