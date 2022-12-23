Video
Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

After witnessing a downward trend in the six sessions, stocks Thursday rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.
After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 3.39 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 6,202.21. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 1.48 points to finish at 2,194.51 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 2.39 points to close at 1,357.64.
However, daily trade turnover plunged to Tk 2,277.48 million on the country's premier bourse which was Tk 3,335.90 million at the previous session of the week.
Out of 313 issues traded, 53 advanced, 100 declined and 160 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Monno Ceramic dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by SEAPEARL, MONNOAGML, BPML and INTRACO. ICICL was the day's top gainer, rising 9.66 per cent, while ORIONINFU was the worst loser, shedding 7.49 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 19.37 points to settle at 18,327.51 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 11.76 points to close at 10,981.40.     -BSS


