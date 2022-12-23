

Digital one-stop service launched for CMSMEs

Digital Centers of the a2i will act as 'CMSME One Stop Service Centers' across the country in this regard, said a press release.

Senior Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division NM Zeaul Alam inaugurated the 'One Stop Service Centers' activities Thursday at a function jointly organized by the a2i and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation in the city's Agargaon area on Wednesday.

SME Foundation Managing Director Dr Md Mafizur Rahman presided over the function while Additional Secretary of the ministry of industries Kazi Sakhawat Hossain, a2i Joint Project Director Nahid Sultana Mallik, Bangladesh Bank Director Md Jaker Hossain, a2i Project Director Dr Dewan Mohammad Humayun Kabir and a2i Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury joined the function as special guests.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between a2i and SME Foundation on launching the digital center based one-stop service. a2i Project Director Dr Dewan Mohammad Humayun Kabir and SME Foundation Managing Director Dr Md Mafizur Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective side.

Speaking on the occasion, NM Zeaul Alam said, "To build a 'Smart Bangladesh', we need to make our entrepreneurs smart. And we have to build digital centers as one-stop service centers or one-stop service hubs in a blended way".

That's why a smart database is needed to be created with accurate and necessary information of the small and marginal level entrepreneurs across the country, he said, adding, "I hope the implementation of this new initiative inaugurated Thursday will further expand the activities of a2i and SME Foundation at the marginal level and through which local entrepreneurs will get benefit".











