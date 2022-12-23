BCCCI promoting trade, investment between Bangladesh and China

Video
Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

The 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCCI) was held at Dhaka Club in the capital on Wednesday night.
Speaking on the occasion, BCCCI president Gazi Golam Murtoza said the chamber body has been playing a significant role in promoting trade and investment between Bangladesh and China since 2003.
"We have to overcome many challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and soaring dollar rate and such others.  "Amid many challenges, the  BCCCI continues its activities successfully," he also said.
Murtoza added that the relationship between Bangladesh and China has created a new opportunity in terms of trade and investment.
The BCCCI acting secretary general Al Mamun Mridha said trade and investment relations between the two countries flourish at the apex level through their innovative activities.
"However, we arranged a series of events online and offline during the pandemic period. We discussed government and private stakeholders' policy and trade. "We hope our relations with Chinese friends will improve in coming days," Mamun added.
He also said large opportunity exists for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in the Chinese market.
The president of Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) Ke Changliang said infrastructure of Bangladesh has developed immensely. Many China companies played a significant role here.
"We have long worked for long in Bangladesh for socio-economic development. We speed up our relation with Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi entrepreneurs have a great chance in China market," he also said.
Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman urged Chinese investors to invest more in Bangladesh.
In general, Bangladesh is an investment potential location for foreign investments. We will build 100 economic zones to diversify products and export. So, there are huge scope for investment, " he added
Kalam said they will work cordially with BCCCI to support further promoting trade and investment.
Executive Member of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Avijit Chowdhury said Bangladesh has a congenial atmosphere for investment.
"We hope BCCCI will work to increase reinvestment in Bangladesh in future. We must consider how much comfort we can derive from a relationship."The Bangladesh government is very business and investment-friendly," he added.
Senior vice president of BCCCI, Brig Gen Shah Md Sultan Uddin Iqbal, among others, spoke on the occasion.







