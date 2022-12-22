Companies busy printing school books using low quality paper  

Publishing companies are busy printing books for students using low quality paper with the new school-year is 10 days away.

Due to paper shortage presses are lagging behind in printing the textbooks, though their countrywide distribution begins on January 1.

Text book printing is facing crisis as import of virgin pulp and paper has stopped.

That's why most of the books are being printed using low quality paper.

Students and their parents are asking the obvious question how long students would be able to use these books.

The government, however, says that it increased monitoring the situation and that many low-quality books had been destroyed.

Manager of Bright Printing Press at Jatrabari and Manager of National Printers at Mautail in the capital told the Daily said that they were printing books using low grade paper with approval from the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

Bright Printing Press owns seven presses at different places in the capital. There are allegations against this company that it prints low-quality textbooks.

Printing English books using newsprint for elementary to Class II was in progress at a press at Jatrabari owned by Bright Printing Press.

Asked why textbooks were being printed using low quality paper, Manager of Bright Printing Press Abdul Qayyum said that it was being done with approval from the textbook board.

He said that Bright Printing Press received order to print 10 lakh books for primary school students and 38 lakh for secondary school students.

National Printers based at Mautail received order to print 37 lakh textbooks books for secondary school students and two lakh for primary school students. This company has already sent 30 lakh books to secondary schools at upazilas and has started printing text books for an unknown number of primary schools.

A look inside the press showed it was printing Bangla, English and Mathematics books for elementary classes using black paper that resembled newsprint.

The press had stocks of low quality paper rolls.

Manager of National Printers Kausar Ahmed said, "We are printing textbooks using such paper with approval from the NCTB. The books that become too black are discarded and the good ones are stored for distribution. This happens as paper is supplied by different paper mills.

