Certified teachers call off Shahbagh protest



Teachers demanding inclusion in panel for appointment block the Shahbagh Intersection in the city trigging off tailback for hours on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The protesters gathered at the major thoroughfare around 11:30 am on Wednesday and left the area some five hours later, around 4:45 pm.

GM Yasin, a leader of the protesters, said, "I spoke to

the honourable education minister. She has given us her word that she will sit down with us for talks on Dec 28 or Dec 29."

Certified teachers call off protest at Shahbagh after assurances In accordance with these assurances, the protesters dispersed, he said.

"We will determine our next course of action after internal discussions."

The NTRCA certificate holders have been staging protests seeking panel-based appointments for a long time, according to Amir Hossain, a representative of the group. He said Bangladesh has 40,000 NTRCA certificate holders who have been denied appointments despite 90,000 vacant posts for teachers.

The NTRCA issues the registration and recommends appointments for certified teachers.











