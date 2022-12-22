70,000 teachers to be recruited for private institutions

Some 70,000 more teachers for the private secondary schools and colleges and madrasa's are likely to be recruited across the country soon. Of them, 32,500 teachers for schools and colleges, 36,562 teachers for madrasas and 1,102 teachers for technical academies would be recruited.

To recruit the teachers, the Education Ministry on Wednesday issued a mass-notice. Ministry's Deputy Secretary Mizanur Rahman signed the notice on behalf of the ministry.

According to the notice, responding to the request of the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) under the Secondary and Higher Education Division, the ministry gave its permission for recruiting the teachers on Tuesday (December 20).

It's the fourth mass-notice of the NTRCA for filling the vacancies of teachers. The NTRCA will recommend the government for recruitment of the teachers after selecting qualified teachers following its procedures.

The notice said that the aspiring candidates would be allowed to submit applications from December 29. The candidates must be below 35 on March 25, 2000. A candidate can apply choosing highest 40 schools, colleges or madrasas at a time for recruitment.

According to the conditions of the notice, the educational institutions would not be allowed to recruit any teachers against the vacant positions where adequate number of students are not available. The authorities have been asked to verify the numbers of students against the positions within two weeks after the notice.











