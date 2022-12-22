20-party alliance dissolved, Jamaat, others to wage simultaneous movement

Top leaders of the BNP-Jamaat led 20-party alliance, which was formed on January 6 in 1999, have decided to dissolve the alliance as a part of their strategic simultaneous anti-government movement.

However, though the tie of the anti-government alliance will not exist anymore, top leaders of the opposition parties including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami would be seen at the stage in the mass rally programme scheduled to be held on December 30 in Dhaka.

As at least 11 parties and seven parties of the 20-party alliance have already left it to sustain their own existence and formed two separate political platforms, the existence of 20-party alliance was only on paper. In this situation, BNP Jamaat leaders have taken the decision to dissolve the alliance, so that they can show that they are not together anymore.

On August 8 this year, the 'Ganotantra Manch' was formed with seven like-minded opposition parties including Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagrik Oikya, Biplobli Workers Party, Ganosonghati Andolon, Ganoodhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anusari Parishad and Rashtra Sanskar Andolan.

On the other hand, a new political alliance 'Nagrik Mancha' is being formed consisting of 11 parties.

Though the new two platforms will join the simultaneous movement with BNP even after forming separate bodies, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will join there with its separate existence to strengthen the anti-government movement to oust the government.

Experts said BNP dissolved the alliance to avert unnecessary debate regarding its alliance partner against Jamaat-e-Islami. Through this initiative, BNP wants to prove that they are not with Jamaat anymore.

Simultaneous anti-government movement will start with a mass rally on December 30. On that day, apart from BNP, 36 other political parties will be on the streets in simultaneous movement. They will form separate fronts on four platforms and carry out the same programme as that of BNP.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will participate at the anti-government movement on its own. The party assured participation at the BNP's mass rally on December 30.

Besides, Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (Jagpa), led by Tasmia Pradhan, who is out of the alliance, said that they will hold a mass rally in the capital in support of BNP's 27 points. Leaders of the party told an online news portal that Amar Bangladesh (AB Party) will also make a decision.

A BNP Standing Committee member wishing anonymity said the decision has been communicated to our other political alliance partners, who had no objection. Leaders of other members of the alliance also appear to be in agreement.

A mid-level leader of BNP told the Daily Observer the policymakers of the alliance had reached a consensus on the resignation of the ruling government and the holding of simultaneous programmes with like-minded opposition political parties to hold elections under a neutral government.

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, "A movement becomes stronger when different groups work for the same cause in their own ways. The holding of separate programmes can be an effective strategy."

Jamaat Central Publicity Affairs Secretary and Executive Committee Member Matiur Rahman Akanda said the party had accepted the decision on organizing programmes.

"Jamaat will do whatever is strategically best to succeed in the anti-government movement. If the alliance expands or there is an anti-government movement from their respective platforms, there is no objection," he added.

Coalition partners said BNP had already communicated their plan to organize separate programmes and most of the alliance members appear to be in agreement.

Liberal Democratic Party President Oli Ahmed said, "We think this plan will take the form of a huge movement from different places all across Bangladesh."

On January 6 in 1999, BNP announced the formation of a four-party alliance with the Jatiya Party, Jamaat and Islami Oikya Jote. On April 18, 2012, it became the 18-party alliance, before eventually becoming the 20-party alliance.















