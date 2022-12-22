Judge Court too rejects bail to Fakhrul, Abbas



Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court also rejected interim bail prayers of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in a case filed over the December 7 clash between police and party men in Naya Paltan.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order on Wednesday after their lawyers moved the petitions in the court on different grounds.

With the rejection, the lower court rejected their bail for the fourth time. Earlier on December 15 Magistrate Court for the third time rejected the bail prayers of Fakhrul and Abbas in the case.

Earlier on December 9 and 12, two separate Dhaka courts respectively rejected their bail prayers in Paltan clash case.

A large number of Pro-BNP lawyers led by Supreme Court Bar former president Joinul Abedin, Dhaka Bar former president Masud Ahmed Taluhder and Advocate Syed Joinal Abedin Mejbah moved the bail hearing for the Fakhrul and Abbas in the case. During the hearing, their lawyers told the court that their names were not in the first information report

(FIR) and they were implicated in the case to harass them politically.

In the petitions, defence lawyers said the two BNP leaders -- Amanullah Aman and Abdul Kader Bhuiyan -- were granted bail after they were produced before another Dhaka court even though they were named in the FIR of the same case. So, their petitions should be granted considering their social status, the defence added.

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed their bail petitions terming them as accused of issuing order.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas were picked up by police from their homes in the early hours of December 8, just ahead of the party's mass rally in Dhaka on December 10.

As many as 475 people were arrested in three cases, according to the case statements, BNP men were charged with attacking police officers, obstructing them from carrying out official duties and under the Explosives Control Act. Following the clash, police raided BNP's Naya Paltan central office and arrested several hundred party leaders and activists, including central leaders Amanullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Shimul Biswas and former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan.













