Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Judge Court too rejects bail to Fakhrul, Abbas

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Court Correspondent

 
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court also rejected interim bail prayers of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in a case filed over the December 7 clash between police and party men in Naya Paltan.
Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order  on Wednesday after their lawyers moved the petitions in the court on different grounds.
With the rejection,  the lower court rejected their bail for the fourth time.  Earlier  on December 15  Magistrate Court for the third time rejected the bail prayers of Fakhrul and Abbas in the  case.
Earlier on December 9 and 12, two separate Dhaka courts respectively rejected their bail prayers in Paltan clash case.
A large number of  Pro-BNP lawyers led by Supreme Court Bar former president  Joinul Abedin, Dhaka Bar former president Masud Ahmed Taluhder and  Advocate Syed Joinal Abedin Mejbah moved the bail hearing for the Fakhrul and Abbas in the case. During the hearing, their lawyers told the court that their  names were not in the first information report
(FIR) and they were implicated in the case to harass them politically.
In the petitions, defence lawyers said the two BNP leaders -- Amanullah Aman and Abdul Kader Bhuiyan -- were granted bail after they were produced before another Dhaka court even though they were named in the FIR of the same case. So, their petitions should be granted considering their social status, the defence added.
Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed their bail petitions terming them as accused of issuing order.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas were picked up by police from their homes in the early hours of December 8, just ahead of the party's mass rally in Dhaka on December 10.
As many as 475 people were arrested in three cases, according to the case statements, BNP men were charged with attacking police officers, obstructing them from carrying out official duties and under the Explosives Control Act. Following the clash, police raided BNP's Naya Paltan central office and arrested several hundred party leaders and activists, including central leaders Amanullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Shimul Biswas and former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Companies busy printing school books using low quality paper  
Certified teachers call off Shahbagh protest
70,000 teachers to be recruited for private institutions
BASIC Bank asked to make loan recovery plan
20-party alliance dissolved, Jamaat, others to wage simultaneous movement
Judge Court too rejects bail to Fakhrul, Abbas
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister due today
All eyes on General Secretary post


Latest News
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft