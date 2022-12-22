Video
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister due today

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani to arrive Dhaka today (Thursday) morning for a short visit to discuss bilateral and trade and investment issues of mutual interest with Bangladesh.
 "During his visit, he will meet with the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam apart from his bilateral meeting Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen," Foreign
Ministry officials said.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam briefed the Iranian side last month about trade potential between Bangladesh and Iran and sought efforts for more visits of trade delegations.
The Iranian side told the meeting that the Foreign Office Consultation and meeting of Joint Economic Commission should be held at mutually convenient time to further strengthen relations in the field of trade, investment, economy, energy, chemical fertilizer and food security.








