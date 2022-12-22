



All eyes on General Secretary post

The leaders and activists of the party are also keen to know who will be the deputy of AL leader Sheikh Hasina.

The ruling party is holding its 22nd National Conference on time and it is going to be held in such a time when the next General Election of the country is supposed to be held within one year. The political situation of the country is warming day by day. Opposition parties are trying to organize themselves and create a mass movement ahead of the next parliament election. Besides, global economic recession

and political pressure will also be a determinant in the selection of AL central leadership.

In this situation, whether Sheikh Hasina will keep confidence in her sitting deputy Obaidul Quader or she will find an alternative as general secretary of the party. It will be announced.

on December 24.

According to sources and party insiders, Obaidul Quader may do a hat trick as general secretary. However, if Sheikh Hasina wants to choose an alternative then it could be from AL Presidium Members-Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, AHM Khairuzzamn Liton, Abdur Rahman and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya.

At the same time, the General Secretary may be selected from the AL Joint General Secretaries-Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni, Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

Besides, AL central Executive Member Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, also former President of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), and central Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap have a chance to be AL General Secretary.

Some senior AL leaders keeping them anonymous told the Daily Observer, "The leadership is being brought into various considerations, including parliamentary elections, the situation during the elections, and dealing with the opposition on the streets."

According to a policymaker of the central executive body, the maximum posts of the existing committee will remain unchanged except some little changes and present General Secretary Obaidul Quader, who has served for two consecutive terms, will stay for another term.

Everything will be clear in the second session of the conference on Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the morning, AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference.

Party policymakers said there is no question that Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina will remain as the President of Awami League and it will be her 10th term as President. As always, this time also the councillors coming from all over the country will hand over their consents to party President Sheikh Hasina and she will select the entire team of 81-member executive body along with her deputy, party general secretary.

The main theme of this year's conference is the confirmation of Bangabandhu's dream of a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina in the development journey.

According to party sources, no foreign political party will be invited this time. However, ambassadors of various countries based in Dhaka have been invited to the conference.

AL Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah said, "Thousands of people including leaders, activists and guests will participate in this conference. Since the conference will be one day this time, last time it was two days long. After the first session there will be a break for lunch and prayers. Only then the main session, the council session will begin."

"Councillors, numbering about 7,000, will come from all over the country,. A new executive committee of 81 members of Awami League will be discussed with them," he added.

Twelve Sub-committees have been formed to make the party's 22nd National Conference a success. Of these, all Sub-committees are meeting continuously on a daily basis. All preparations have been completed. The names of the councillors as representatives of the districts have also been finalised.

After the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, various conspiracies started in the country's existence and politics. Later in February 1981, in the absence of Sheikh Hasina, she was elected as the president of the party in the National Council of Awami League.

As a result, she has been serving as the president of the party for 42 consecutive years. After taking charge of the party, she has been able to make Awami League one of the most powerful political parties in the Asian region due to her singular leadership and image.

She has brought Awami League to the state power four times. All the success of the country after Bangabandhu has come from the hands of Sheikh Hasina.













