Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NBFIs won't be defaulters after clearing 50pc of instalment by Dec

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday relaxed its term loan repayment policy for non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), days after it extended time to the borrowers to repay.
Borrowers who took term loans, leases or investment from NBFIs will not be classified as defaulters if they repay at least 50 per cent of the instalment by December, repayable in September, according to a BB notice.
The rest of the instalments could be repaid on a monthly or quarterly basis within one year after the current repayment period of the loan.
On Sunday, the BB said borrowers of banks will be allowed to avoid being classified as a defaulter if they clear 50 per cent of their instalments payable in the final quarter of 2022 instead of 75 per cent previously.
The BB notice said NBFIs are facing difficulties in realising instalments on time as the cash flow to SMEs and large enterprises has been affected by various external factors.
Decisions have been taken on Wednesday to make paying instalments easier for the affected borrowers and bring dynamism to the economy and the business sector.
The new policy would also be applied to the investments made by shariah-based financial institutions.
If borrowers fail to repay the loans, lease and investments within the new repayment schedule, they would be classified as per rules, said the BB. NBFIs can't levy any additional interest or fee on the borrowers for the extra repayment period.
The latest tenure extension came less than two weeks after the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the country's apex trade body, pressed for a relaxed loan classification policy until June next year.
Economists, however, expressed concern about offering a relaxed facility on a wholesale basis in order to avoid its misuse.
Only small and medium-sized borrowers should have been allowed to enjoy the relaxed facility, they said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Companies busy printing school books using low quality paper  
Certified teachers call off Shahbagh protest
70,000 teachers to be recruited for private institutions
BASIC Bank asked to make loan recovery plan
20-party alliance dissolved, Jamaat, others to wage simultaneous movement
Judge Court too rejects bail to Fakhrul, Abbas
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister due today
All eyes on General Secretary post


Latest News
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft