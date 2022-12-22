100 roads are gift to the nation in the month of victory: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually speaking after inaugurating 100 roads and highways countrywide from PMO in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

"I placed a question for those who say AL does nothing. We earlier opened 100 bridges on a day and today, we inaugurated 100 roads and highways countrywide. Is there anyone who did it in the past?" she said.

She also said the 100 roads and highways, which are opened, are gift from me for the nation in the month of victory.

"Now, my question is that whether the people of Bangladesh would believe that the AL does nothing for the country and has destroyed it after coming to the power even after inaugurating 100 highways and 100 bridges countrywide within one and a half months," she added.

The prime minister said this while formally inaugurating the roads and highways with combined lengths of 2021.56 kilometers through virtual platform from her office here this morning.

She urged the people to think about when they got improved life and when their life fell on the verge of almost destruction caught by terrorism, militancy and corruption.

"The people should take decision on what they want, comparing the period of the Awami League governments and others," she opined.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the AL, said her party was formed at the hand of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and it works for the welfare of the people whenever assumed office.

The prime minister asked all concerned including general people to pay focus on the proper maintenance of the roads and highways.

Most of the 100 roads and highways were either constructed or developed recently in eight divisions.

Of the 100 highways, 99 have been done with the government fund while the rest one four-lane 70km from Gazipur's Joydebpur to Tangail's Alenga highway at a cost of Taka 6168.83 crore was made under ADB, OPEC and Abu Dhabi fund.

Earlier, the prime minister opened 100 bridges in 25 districts across the country on November 7 last.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke on the occasion as Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque was present.

PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function while Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary A B M Amin Ullah Nuri gave a brief presentation on the roads.

A video documentary on the roads and highways was screened.

Sheikh Hasina said the new roads and highways have opened up a new era in ensuring a safe and uninterrupted road network.

The prime minister hoped the roads and highways would also help reduce road accidents and travel time along with contributing immensely to the socio-economic development.

She said her government transformed the country into a Digital Bangladesh while propaganda against the government is now spreading using the virtual platforms.

But, the AL president said they are committed to making balanced development of the country so the masses can live improved life.

"We want to ensure peace, development and security of the countrymen. We are marching ahead confronting many obstacles," she said, adding that Bangladesh will continue its journey towards development and prosperity.

Mentioning that her government is now in hot pursuit to build a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041, she said, "Everyone will acquire the skills to use technology in the Smart Bangladesh."

The prime minister reiterated her call not to take law in hand by unleashing attack on motor vehicles' drivers if any accident occurs.

Stating that no driver kills or hits the people intentionally, she said the drivers flee the spots to escape mob-beating to save their lives which lead to make the accident fatal.

The premier asked the people to help the accident victims instead of hurting the drivers, adding that if anyone commits a crime, the person should be handed over to the police.

"I would like to request you not to take the law in your own hands. The problem will not be solved if the driver is beaten to death," she added. The prime minister, as well, asked all concerned including administration and public representatives to raise a massive campaign to create public awareness to this end.

She said training of the drivers and helpers are required to make the road safe and stressed waging a nationwide awareness campaign in this regard.

She once again called for learning traffic rules and regulations particularly on how to use roads from school life.

While exchanging views with the beneficiaries, the prime minister was overwhelmed by talking to a visually impaired person in Tangail as she ordered the authorities concerned to take appropriate measures for his treatment.

The new highways include 32 roads with a total length of 653.66km in Dhaka division, 16 with 352.26km in Khulna division, 14 with 258.90km in Chattogram division, 15 with 203.95km in Rangpur division, eight with 196.87km in Rajshahi division, six with 142.48km in Mymensingh division, four with 106.18km in Sylhet division and four with 107.26km in Barishal division.

The local beneficiaries and stakeholders of the development projects were connected to the function from Tangail and Khulna through the virtual platforms.

Out of the 22,476-km road network under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), there are 3,991km national highways, 4,897km regional highways and 13,588km district roads. The national highways connect the capital to divisional cities, sea ports, land ports and international highways.

Regional highways connect district towns to river ports and land ports while district roads link district towns with upazilas or one upazila with another. -BSS













Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday heavily criticised the people who says her party Awami League (AL) did nothing adding the inaugurated 100 roads and highways are gift from her for the nation in the month of victory."I placed a question for those who say AL does nothing. We earlier opened 100 bridges on a day and today, we inaugurated 100 roads and highways countrywide. Is there anyone who did it in the past?" she said.She also said the 100 roads and highways, which are opened, are gift from me for the nation in the month of victory."Now, my question is that whether the people of Bangladesh would believe that the AL does nothing for the country and has destroyed it after coming to the power even after inaugurating 100 highways and 100 bridges countrywide within one and a half months," she added.The prime minister said this while formally inaugurating the roads and highways with combined lengths of 2021.56 kilometers through virtual platform from her office here this morning.She urged the people to think about when they got improved life and when their life fell on the verge of almost destruction caught by terrorism, militancy and corruption."The people should take decision on what they want, comparing the period of the Awami League governments and others," she opined.Sheikh Hasina, also President of the AL, said her party was formed at the hand of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and it works for the welfare of the people whenever assumed office.The prime minister asked all concerned including general people to pay focus on the proper maintenance of the roads and highways.Most of the 100 roads and highways were either constructed or developed recently in eight divisions.Of the 100 highways, 99 have been done with the government fund while the rest one four-lane 70km from Gazipur's Joydebpur to Tangail's Alenga highway at a cost of Taka 6168.83 crore was made under ADB, OPEC and Abu Dhabi fund.Earlier, the prime minister opened 100 bridges in 25 districts across the country on November 7 last.Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke on the occasion as Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque was present.PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function while Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary A B M Amin Ullah Nuri gave a brief presentation on the roads.A video documentary on the roads and highways was screened.Sheikh Hasina said the new roads and highways have opened up a new era in ensuring a safe and uninterrupted road network.The prime minister hoped the roads and highways would also help reduce road accidents and travel time along with contributing immensely to the socio-economic development.She said her government transformed the country into a Digital Bangladesh while propaganda against the government is now spreading using the virtual platforms.But, the AL president said they are committed to making balanced development of the country so the masses can live improved life."We want to ensure peace, development and security of the countrymen. We are marching ahead confronting many obstacles," she said, adding that Bangladesh will continue its journey towards development and prosperity.Mentioning that her government is now in hot pursuit to build a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041, she said, "Everyone will acquire the skills to use technology in the Smart Bangladesh."The prime minister reiterated her call not to take law in hand by unleashing attack on motor vehicles' drivers if any accident occurs.Stating that no driver kills or hits the people intentionally, she said the drivers flee the spots to escape mob-beating to save their lives which lead to make the accident fatal.The premier asked the people to help the accident victims instead of hurting the drivers, adding that if anyone commits a crime, the person should be handed over to the police."I would like to request you not to take the law in your own hands. The problem will not be solved if the driver is beaten to death," she added. The prime minister, as well, asked all concerned including administration and public representatives to raise a massive campaign to create public awareness to this end.She said training of the drivers and helpers are required to make the road safe and stressed waging a nationwide awareness campaign in this regard.She once again called for learning traffic rules and regulations particularly on how to use roads from school life.While exchanging views with the beneficiaries, the prime minister was overwhelmed by talking to a visually impaired person in Tangail as she ordered the authorities concerned to take appropriate measures for his treatment.The new highways include 32 roads with a total length of 653.66km in Dhaka division, 16 with 352.26km in Khulna division, 14 with 258.90km in Chattogram division, 15 with 203.95km in Rangpur division, eight with 196.87km in Rajshahi division, six with 142.48km in Mymensingh division, four with 106.18km in Sylhet division and four with 107.26km in Barishal division.The local beneficiaries and stakeholders of the development projects were connected to the function from Tangail and Khulna through the virtual platforms.Out of the 22,476-km road network under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), there are 3,991km national highways, 4,897km regional highways and 13,588km district roads. The national highways connect the capital to divisional cities, sea ports, land ports and international highways.Regional highways connect district towns to river ports and land ports while district roads link district towns with upazilas or one upazila with another. -BSS