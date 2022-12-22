President Fernandez thanks PM, fans for supporting Agrentina at FIFA WC

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez has thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladeshi fans for supporting and cheering on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

"Thank you Sheikh Hasina and the entire people of Bangladesh, the union and mutual affection that we have seen in recent weeks have become inexplicable, and today both flags are flying here as well. Let's deepen this link," the Argentine President wrote in a tweet in a response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's letter to him.

Alberto Fernndez expressed gratitude to Hasina and the people of Bangladesh in the tweet with attaching the letter sent to him by the Bangladeshi Prime Minister in his post.

Earlier, On December 20, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Argentine President Alberto ngel Fernndez on the victory of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

'On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and my own behalf, I have immense pleasure in conveying our heartfelt felicitations and warmest congratulations to you and the friendly people of the Argentine Republic on the spectacular victory of the Argentine football team in the FIFA World Cup 2022,' she wrote.

The Prime Minister said, 'I've pleasantly observed that the affection and love for football, particularly the Argentine football team, profoundly connects our two people.'

'The people of Bangladesh have demonstrated their admiration and love through the spontaneous celebration of winning the World Cup Football Championship of your national football team,' she added.

Sheikh Hasina noted this unprecedented love and affection between the peoples of two countries have paved the way for solid bilateral relations. She expressed hope to further consolidate the relations by opening Missions in each other's capital in the coming days.

Meanwhile, during the World Cup, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero declared in a tweet that his country intends to reopen the Argentinian embassy in Dhaka, citing increased trade and a shared interest in cooperating in a variety of areas, including sports.

So far, Bangladesh and Argentina have been able to explore just the tip of the iceberg of the overall potential of their growing partnership. In 2020, Argentina exported US$459 million to Bangladesh, which increased to $791 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The main products that Argentina exported to Bangladesh were soybean oil, wheat, and soybean meal. In a challenging period of global inflation and price hikes, Argentina could be a good market for Bangladesh.

On the other hand, in 2020, Bangladesh exported $17.3 million worth of goods to Argentina. During the last 25 years, the exports of Bangladesh to Argentina have increased at an annual rate of 6.46 per cent, from $3.61 million in 1995 to $17.3 million in 2020. The main products that Bangladesh exported to Argentina were knit sweaters, knit T-shirts, and non-knit men's suits. Among the total of $9.5 million exported to Argentina in FY 2021-22, the RMG sector accounted for more than 88 per cent of the exports, worth $8.4 million.













