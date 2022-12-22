Sara Hossain appointed chair of UNHRC panel to probe Iran’s rights violation

The United Nations' Human Rights Council has appointed Sara Hossain as the chair of the Fact-Finding Mission to review Iran's rights violations during recent protests.

The council tweeted on Tuesday that its President Federico Villegas has appointed Sara Hossain of Bangladesh as the chair of the mission. Shaheen Sardar Ali of Pakistan and Viviana Krsticevic of Argentina are the two other members of the mission.

The Human Rights Council established an independent, international fact-finding mission on November 24 to thoroughly investigate alleged human rights violations in Iran related to the protests that began on September 16, 2022.