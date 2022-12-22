ALCWC meeting today

A meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) will be held today (Thursday) at Ganabhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at 6:00pm.

In a press release on Wednesday (December 21), the Office Secretary of the party, Biplab Barua, gave the information.

It said that Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested the all members of the ALCWC to attend the meeting on time in accordance with health protection rules due to Covid-19 concern.









