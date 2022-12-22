Video
Abide by country’s law during political activities, urges Kamal

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 21: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal urged all political parties to abide by the country's laws and rules during their political activities.
"We have a Constitution and laws in the country. We are working following the Constitution and laws. All political parties must abide by the country's laws and rules during their political activities. Otherwise, they have to pay for their unconstitutional or illegal activities," he said while talking to media after the inaugural of the Mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib at Rajshahi Police Lines.
Kamal said, "There is no provision of Caretaker Government in the Constitution. So, there is no chance of conducting the upcoming polls under a caretaker government. The polls will be held following the procedures the countries across the world follow for holding their elections."
He said, "All political parties have the rights to organize political programmes like procession and rallies. But, if any one tries to create anarchy in the name of politics, they won't be allowed. Stringent actions would be taken as per the laws."
Regarding security of the diplomats of various countries, the Minister said, "We usually give protection to the envoys of different countries. The law enforcement agencies including police keep attention on their movements. So, I don't think that there was any lack in the security of the US ambassador."
"Members of the families, who are the victims of killing or disappearance by Ziaur Rahman, went there to meet the ambassador on that day for giving a memorandum. After learning the matter, the police forces of his protection team ensured his security and took him safely out from the house," he added.
The Minister also praised the activities of police and other agencies for ensuring protection of the country's law and order situation.
Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the newly built building for the Ansar and VDP offices in Tanore and Bagha Upazila at a programme held in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi.
Later, the Minister joined a reception programme organized by the local Muktijoddha Sangsad and inaugurated a Health Protection Camp there.
According to the organizers, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Department has recently built new and modern office buildings in 13 upazilas.
Among others, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, local lawmaker Anjum Mita, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Director General of Ansar AKM Nazmul Hasan were also present in the programmes.


