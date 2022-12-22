Video
Thursday, 22 December, 2022
No outside pressure on EC: CEC

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

PATUAKHALI, Dec 21: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday said that there is no pressure from the international community or foreign diplomats on the Election Commission regarding next parliamentary elections expected to be held early 2024.
He made the comment while speaking at the inauguration of the distribution of smart national identity cards in Patuakhali.
The Election Commission has no comment on the statements made by the diplomats over the national elections, he said. "It is a matter of the government and those who are speaking is a bilateral issue. I will not comment on this as Chief Election Commissioner," he said.
Expecting BNP's participation in the election, the CEC said, "However, no party is being forced to participate in the elections."
"BNP is an important opposition party. The election will be more participatory if they come forward," he said.
"We are hopeful that all opposition parties, including BNP, will participate in the next parliamentary election," said the CEC.    -UNB


