Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:32 PM
Momen urges PUIC team to repatriate Rohingyas

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen seeks the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) support to enhance diplomatic efforts with major powers to ensure safe, dignified and sustained repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.
 He sought this support at the meeting of an 11-member delegation of the PUIC, including members of parliaments from Tukiye, Iran, Uganda and Secretary-General of PUIC, led by Prof Dr Orhan Atalay at the State guesthouse Padma on Wednesday.
"During the meeting, the foreign minister deeply appreciated the contribution of the Committee on Muslim Communities and Minorities for portraying the picture of the persecuted Rohingyas to the members of the OIC," according to the Foreign Ministry release.
 The visiting PUIC delegation thanked the Government of Bangladesh for hosting persecuted Rohingyas on humanitarian ground, and reaffirmed their continued support for settlement of the Rohingya crisis.
 Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and Bhasan Char.
 Meanwhile, the visiting PUIC delegation met Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and also visited Rohingya Camps in Cox's Bazar and had interaction with the Rohingyas as well as related stakeholders on December 20.


