Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 1 dies, 126 patients hospitalised

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

With another death reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 273 this year.
During this period, 126 more patients, including 68 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest death was reported from Dhaka division, taking the death toll of the division to 171. A total of 573 dengue patients, including 326 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The DGHS has recorded 61,755 dengue cases and 60,909 recoveries so far this year.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sara Hossain appointed chair of UNHRC panel to probe Iran’s rights violation
ALCWC meeting today
Abide by country’s law during political activities, urges Kamal
A wild bird drinking sap to its heart's content from a recently shaved date tree
No outside pressure on EC: CEC
Momen urges PUIC team to repatriate Rohingyas
Dengue: 1 dies, 126 patients hospitalised
Legal notice served to get rid of mosquito


Latest News
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft