Dengue: 1 dies, 126 patients hospitalised

With another death reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 273 this year.

During this period, 126 more patients, including 68 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported from Dhaka division, taking the death toll of the division to 171. A total of 573 dengue patients, including 326 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The DGHS has recorded 61,755 dengue cases and 60,909 recoveries so far this year. -UNB













