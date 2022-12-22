Legal notice served to get rid of mosquito

A legal notice was served asking the authorities concerned of the government to take effective measures to kill mosquitoes in order to ensure the safety of public health.

Supreme Court lawyer JR Khan Robin sent the legal notice through e-mail in public interest to local government secretary, chief executive officer and chief health officer of Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Chittagong, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Comilla, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Barisal, Rangpur and Mymensingh City Corporations.

The notice also said that Aedes mosquitoes are not reducing due to lack of more effective measures by the authorities concerned.









