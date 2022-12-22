Bangabandhu Tunnel is likely to be opened for vehicular traffic in Feb

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 21: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River is expected to be opened for vehicular traffic in February next year.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Engineer Harunur Rashid Chowdhury Project Director said, "We have been trying hard to open the first ever tunnel for vehicular traffic in February next."

He also confirmed that 98 per cent civil works of the second tube had already been completed. The remaining 2 per cent civil works will be completed by January next, Harun hoped.

"Besides, other ancillary mechanical and electrical work will be completed in the first week of February next," he said.

Earlier, the civil works of the first tube had been completed on November 26.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the celebration of the completion of civil works of the first tube of two tube tunnel on the same day.

The tunnel is being constrcuted under the Road Transport and the Bridges Ministry by a Chinese contractor.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Taka 10,537 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.

The tunnel, the first-ever one in the country, will open a new era in the history of communication system of the region.

The 3.32km-long tunnel is the first under-river road tunnel in South Asia and is estimated to cost Tk 10,537 crore.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and China's President Xi Jinping inaugurated the construction of the tunnel in 2016. The tunnel boring was launched in 2019. China's EXIM Bank has allocated Taka 5,913 crore in loans for the project.

Meanwhile, the total cost and the deadline for completion of the project has now been extended one year more till December 2023 next. The cost of the project has been increased to Taka 2,064 crore in two terms. As a result the total cost of the project has now increased amounting to Taka 10,537 crore.

Earlier, the cost was to the amount of Taka 8,446 crore. In the first revised cost was Taka 10,374 crore.

The China Communication Construction Company Limited has been appointed as the contractor for collection of tolls and the maintenance of the tunnel.

The Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the Taka 983.82 crore proposal of the contractor in a meeting held on November 16 with the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division. The same China Communications Construction Company Ltd, which is building the underwater tunnel, was appointed to provide the service for five years at a cost of Tk 983.82 crore.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019 last.

The construction of the tunnel will brighten the image of the country and expedite its economic activities. This will contribute a lot to the country's economy.

The tunnel is being constructed to develop Chattogram city like Shanghai of China as one city two towns.











