PM hopes Saddam, Enan to turn student politics into smart student politics

Prime Minister and also Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has announced that the Digital Bangladesh will be Smart Bangladesh by 2041. In this regard, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) will play a pivotal role in making the country a role model on the world stage through turning the student politics into smart student politics in the country, hoped Saddam Hussain and Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, newly made President and General Secretary respectively of the Chhatra League central committee.

One day after taking charge of the Chhatra League, the two leaders met Dhaka University Journalist's Association (DUJA) on Wednesday at the latter's office at TSC.

Exchanging views with DU correspondents of various newspapers, Saddam and Enan said they will take lessons from the past and try to conduct organisational activities in full swing in accordance with the party constitution.

Saddam said they will work heart and soul for the sake of the welfare of general students in all the educational institutions across the country.

Echoing the same, Enan said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been travelling the whole country ahead of the next parliamentary election. If she can travel the entire country at this old age, why can't we?"

He hoped, "We will travel every alley of the country. We will listen to students first handed going to their doors."

DUJA President Mamun Tushar and General Secretary Sirajul Islam Rubel also pointed out several aspects to be developed on the Dhaka University campus including all other educational institutions in the country, so that students enjoy a congenial educational environment. Saddam and Enan also uttered the DUJA leaders' words and claimed that there are opportunities to improve the environment quality of the educational institutions.

Apart from this, they assured that no Chhatra League man will be spared if he/she hampers professional duties of journalists. Saddam urged all to work together to represent the country as a role model on the world stage.

"We will nip anti-independence forces in the bud who try to make the country unrest," he added.

Mamun Tushar also called for their coordination with journalists in making the campuses student-friendly.













