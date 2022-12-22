Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM hopes Saddam, Enan to turn student politics into smart student politics

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
DU Correspondent

Prime Minister and also Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has announced that the Digital Bangladesh will be Smart Bangladesh by 2041. In this regard, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) will play a pivotal role in making the country a role model on the world stage through turning the student politics into smart student politics in the country, hoped Saddam Hussain and Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, newly made President and General Secretary respectively of the Chhatra League central committee.
One day after taking charge of the Chhatra League, the two leaders met Dhaka University Journalist's Association (DUJA) on Wednesday at the latter's office at TSC.
Exchanging views with DU correspondents of various newspapers, Saddam and Enan said they will take lessons from the past and try to conduct organisational activities in full swing in accordance with the party constitution.
Saddam said they will work heart and soul for the sake of the welfare of general students in all the educational institutions across the country.
Echoing the same, Enan said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been travelling the whole country ahead of the next parliamentary election. If she can travel the entire country at this old age, why can't we?"
He hoped, "We will travel every alley of the country. We will listen to students first handed going to their doors."
DUJA President Mamun Tushar and General Secretary Sirajul Islam Rubel also pointed out several aspects to be developed on the Dhaka University campus including all other educational institutions in the country, so that students enjoy a congenial educational environment. Saddam and Enan also uttered the DUJA leaders' words and claimed that there are opportunities to improve the environment quality of the educational institutions.
Apart from this, they assured that no Chhatra League man will be spared if he/she hampers professional duties of journalists. Saddam urged all to work together to represent the country as a role model on the world stage.
"We will nip anti-independence forces in the bud who try to make the country unrest," he added.
Mamun Tushar also called for their coordination with journalists in making the campuses student-friendly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sara Hossain appointed chair of UNHRC panel to probe Iran’s rights violation
ALCWC meeting today
Abide by country’s law during political activities, urges Kamal
A wild bird drinking sap to its heart's content from a recently shaved date tree
No outside pressure on EC: CEC
Momen urges PUIC team to repatriate Rohingyas
Dengue: 1 dies, 126 patients hospitalised
Legal notice served to get rid of mosquito


Latest News
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft