Make sure people don’t suffer amid global crisis: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the public representatives of the local government bodies to play their due part so the people don't suffer amid global crisis.

"We're trying our best to make sure the people of our country won't have to suffer amid the global crisis. As elected representatives, you have also some responsibilities. You have to discharge the duties," she said.

The premier made the call while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected chairmen and members of two district councils -Noakhali and Chapainawabganj Zila Parishads-at her office.

She administered the oath to the two elected chairmen -- Abdul Wadud Pintu in Noakhali Zila Parishad and Md Ruhul Amin in Chapainawabganj Zila Parishad.

Besides, LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oath to the newly elected members of the Zila Parishads.

Hasina stressed the need for boosting food production by bringing every inch of land across the country under cultivation to face the looming food crisis. "If all the arable lands across the country can be brought under cultivation, there will be no crisis in the country," she added.

In this regard, the PM sought cooperation from the elected representatives to create public awareness to grow their own foods.

Earlier the newly elected chairmen and members of 59 Zila Parishads were sworn in on November 14. -UNB











