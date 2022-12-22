Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Make sure people don’t suffer amid global crisis: PM

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the public representatives of the local government bodies to play their due part so the people don't suffer amid global crisis.
"We're trying our best to make sure the people of our country won't have to suffer amid the global crisis. As elected representatives, you have also some responsibilities. You have to discharge the duties," she said.
The premier made the call while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected chairmen and members of two district councils -Noakhali and Chapainawabganj Zila Parishads-at her office.
She administered the oath to the two elected chairmen -- Abdul Wadud Pintu in Noakhali Zila Parishad and Md Ruhul Amin in Chapainawabganj Zila Parishad.
Besides, LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oath to the newly elected members of the Zila Parishads.
Hasina stressed the need for boosting food production by bringing every inch of land across the country under cultivation to face the looming food crisis. "If all the arable lands across the country can be brought under cultivation, there will be no crisis in the country," she added.
In this regard, the PM sought cooperation from the elected representatives to create public awareness to grow their own foods.
Earlier the newly elected chairmen and members of 59 Zila Parishads were sworn in on November 14.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sara Hossain appointed chair of UNHRC panel to probe Iran’s rights violation
ALCWC meeting today
Abide by country’s law during political activities, urges Kamal
A wild bird drinking sap to its heart's content from a recently shaved date tree
No outside pressure on EC: CEC
Momen urges PUIC team to repatriate Rohingyas
Dengue: 1 dies, 126 patients hospitalised
Legal notice served to get rid of mosquito


Latest News
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft