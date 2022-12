GAZIPUR, Dec 21: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested four suspected drug traders along with 100kg hemp from Gazipur's Sadar police station on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrestees are Robiul Hossain, 24, Shapon Miah,20, Yasin Miah,19, and Akram Hossain,19.

On information that a consignment of hemp was being taken to Gazipur from Cumilla on a private car. -UNB