Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) Teachers' Association Executive Council-2023 election was held on Tuesday.Professor of Civil Engineering Department Dr Md Mizanur Rahman was elected as President and Professor of Mechanical Engineering Department Dr AKM Monjur Morshed as General Secretary.Mizanur got 236 votes and Monjur 232. 373 out of total 447 voters voted for 13 posts.