Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:31 PM
13-yr-old microbus driver killed in Chuadanga road crash

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

CHUADANGA, Dec 21: A 13-year-old boy was killed as the microbus he was driving crashed into a roadside tree in Damurhuda upazila of Chudanga district Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Riyad Hossain, son of Yunus Biswas of Aramdanga village of Karpasdanga union of the upazila.
The accident occurred when the microbus hit a roadside tree at Karpsdanga Natunpara area around 8:00am, Ferdous Wahid, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Damurhuda Model Police Station, said.    -UNB


