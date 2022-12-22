Width of Buriganga old channel increased 10 times: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday said the width of the Buriganga old channel has increased ten times since the beginning of demarcation activities, eviction drives, re-excavation and waste disposal initiatives.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting the ongoing cleaning and re-excavation activities in Buriganga old channel.

"We've taken initiative to restore the Buriganga old channel for the first time. It was challenging and expensive," he said.

The width of the canal narrowed down due to the encroachment but it has been possible to increase the width almost ten times, he said adding, the project is still ongoing.

"We had to face many challenges. A lot of cases have also been filed. We have taken the matter to the High Court and we are proceeding", Taposh went on.

DSCC started the project initially through self -financing, Taposh said, "In the meantime, we have hired consultants. Our main goal is to recover the channel properly". -UNB













