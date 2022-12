Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurates the fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine administering programme at the university's vaccination centre in the city on Wednesday. photo: observer

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,036,987, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,438 as no new fatalities were reported. -UNB











