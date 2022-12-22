11 kidnapped fishermen rescued in Sundarban

BAGERHAT, Dec 21: Police on Wednesday rescued 11 fishermen, who were kidnapped by robbers from different areas of the Sundarban from December 13 to 18.

Those rescued were identified as Hanif, 48, Sohel Mallick, 28, Asadul Sheikh, 32, Akram Sheikh, 42, Anichh Sheikh, 22, Milon Sheikh, 23, Rafiqul Islam Khan, 35, Shukkur Ali Befari, 30, Monir Befari, 36 and Baktiar Befari, 35, hailing from different areas of Bagerhat and Khulna districts. However, no criminals have been detained so far in this connection.

The criminals kidnapped the fishermen with their trawlers and other valuables from rivers and canals in the Sundarbans. -UNB











