

PM’s call for boosting food production



She has been reported to have laid emphasis on production and preservation of food while addressing a programme virtually on the 25th founding anniversary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) and inauguration of a Technology Exhibition at the Begum Sufia Kamal Auditorium.



Importantly enough, PM's call for such local food production came at a time when dependence on imported food can no longer be relied upon amid acute supply disruption, stemmed from price hike of energy and fuel globally. We believe the latest call for food production is a sequel to her recent insistences on achieving self-sufficiency through optimum utilization of every inch of land and roofs of buildings under the reality of gradual constraints of agricultural lands, increasing population and growing food demands.



Currently, 68 percent of the country's population are struggling to buy food due to their sky-rocketing prices, according to a survey by the World Food Programme (WFP). These people, who do not have enough cash to meet the day-to-day food expenses of their families, are either being forced to take loans or use up their savings. At present, it is not only rice, wheat, meat and vegetables that are being sold at extremely high prices, but even eggs, a low-cost source of protein for the low-income people, have gone out of reach for many.



The potentially disastrous implications of the war between Russia and Ukraine, both considered to be the bread basket of the world is no doubt, far reaching. Billions of people are on a trajectory towards hunger, poverty, and instability, driven by conflict, COVID-19, climate change, and rising food costs.



In addition to taking immediate measures to improve food storage facilities, transportation networks, and cultivate land for food production, it is also important to prevent wastage of food. When a section of people is fighting for bread, the culture of food wastage that continues in the country in the name of various social programmes is not only shocking, also unethical.



