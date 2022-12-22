

Professional safety of journalists for vibrant polity



There are many cases. There are some exceptions, such as handcuffs, if there is any previous dispute with the police administration. This is a great shame for journalists. I have to run all day for news. Upazila Parishad, Municipal Parishad, Thana, Health Complex, various government departments, non-governmental organizations, Union Parishad, local journalists have to run in remote areas. This is how local journalism works. But it will not work like this.



Every journalist at the local level is known. Everyone knows everyone. If there is any news, it is easy to target him. That is not possible in Dhaka. Local journalists are at risk every moment, every day. There are several areas where journalism is always at risk. This risk is created in many ways. The south-western region of Bangladesh is one of them. Smugglers, drug dealers, government administrations and ruling politicians have at times become opponents of local journalists.



There are also questions about how much the recruiting media comes to the aid of a local journalist when he is faced with adversity for professional reasons. Laws must be passed for the safety of journalists and the use of law must be ensured. Journalists must be united along with the law. Because say unity. Being together gives strength and the opponent is in a state of fear. The killing and torture of journalists is increasing day by day in the country. No accused in Sagar-Runi's murder has been identified or arrested so far. Besides, journalists are being attacked in different parts of the country.



Although journalists are tortured in various ways, justice is hardly going to be noticed. In this situation, journalists are spending their days in extreme insecurity. The government should pay special attention to the safety of journalists and journalist leaders should make various demands to the government. Local journalists are the most persecuted. And that's why local level journalism is a challenging profession. It is known to all classes of people in the country. The local journalists have to survive by fighting a kind of war.



On the other hand, many of the journalists working at the district level do not have any appointment letter from the organization. There are allegations that most media outlets do not pay any monthly salaries to district representatives.

In many places, there are sharp divisions among journalists centering on political ideology. Due to these reasons, many journalists are getting involved in other fields besides journalism. As a result, the risk of his work is increasing. There are some big magazines who see the newspaper authorities when journalists get in trouble. If there is a case, the authorities see it and cooperate. But we have seen that most of the magazines do not cooperate.



Unions working for the rights of journalists are also divided by political ideology. If this is the case then how much work can journalists' organizations do to protect their rights? Despite the various' limitations' of the Federal Union of Journalists in Bangladesh, the journalists' unions have always stood by the persecuted journalists.



In many cases, there is no guarantee of appointment and monthly salary, but the pressure to send news is still on the mobsball journalists. It is important to end this situation. It is equally important for the owner to take necessary action in this regard.



On the other hand, local journalists often do not have the opportunity to look after their own safety. They have no training to deal with the situation. I think journalists should have some preparation of their own in places or situations where they may face violence or any other adverse situation. One of our local journalists may be training to write, but he needs to be trained on how to deal with the situation and how to avoid risk.



Although the number of television, magazines and online has increased tremendously in Bangladesh in the last decade, the interests of local journalists have remained neglected. Local journalists do not expect the situation to change any time soon. Therefore, I think it is important for the government and the employers to pay special attention to improving the quality of life of the journalists by giving them professional security.

The writer is columnist and former head of PRD at BUFT















The profession of journalism is already a challenge. You have to work at the risk of your life in journalism. Journalism is a profession that has to be the victim of various threats, lawsuits and attacks. However, despite the risks, it is a very respectable profession. Journalists are called the mirror of society. However, the number of yellow journalists is not less. They disrespect real journalists. Journalists have to work hard at district and upazila level. If you want to make a news, you have to run to the grassroots. Local journalists have to work with a lot of risk. Threats or attacks are made to create news of corruption, irregularities. The situation is a bit different when there is news against the people's representatives, the administration or those in power. There is no one to give much security to the journalists in local area.There are many cases. There are some exceptions, such as handcuffs, if there is any previous dispute with the police administration. This is a great shame for journalists. I have to run all day for news. Upazila Parishad, Municipal Parishad, Thana, Health Complex, various government departments, non-governmental organizations, Union Parishad, local journalists have to run in remote areas. This is how local journalism works. But it will not work like this.Every journalist at the local level is known. Everyone knows everyone. If there is any news, it is easy to target him. That is not possible in Dhaka. Local journalists are at risk every moment, every day. There are several areas where journalism is always at risk. This risk is created in many ways. The south-western region of Bangladesh is one of them. Smugglers, drug dealers, government administrations and ruling politicians have at times become opponents of local journalists.There are also questions about how much the recruiting media comes to the aid of a local journalist when he is faced with adversity for professional reasons. Laws must be passed for the safety of journalists and the use of law must be ensured. Journalists must be united along with the law. Because say unity. Being together gives strength and the opponent is in a state of fear. The killing and torture of journalists is increasing day by day in the country. No accused in Sagar-Runi's murder has been identified or arrested so far. Besides, journalists are being attacked in different parts of the country.Although journalists are tortured in various ways, justice is hardly going to be noticed. In this situation, journalists are spending their days in extreme insecurity. The government should pay special attention to the safety of journalists and journalist leaders should make various demands to the government. Local journalists are the most persecuted. And that's why local level journalism is a challenging profession. It is known to all classes of people in the country. The local journalists have to survive by fighting a kind of war.On the other hand, many of the journalists working at the district level do not have any appointment letter from the organization. There are allegations that most media outlets do not pay any monthly salaries to district representatives.In many places, there are sharp divisions among journalists centering on political ideology. Due to these reasons, many journalists are getting involved in other fields besides journalism. As a result, the risk of his work is increasing. There are some big magazines who see the newspaper authorities when journalists get in trouble. If there is a case, the authorities see it and cooperate. But we have seen that most of the magazines do not cooperate.Unions working for the rights of journalists are also divided by political ideology. If this is the case then how much work can journalists' organizations do to protect their rights? Despite the various' limitations' of the Federal Union of Journalists in Bangladesh, the journalists' unions have always stood by the persecuted journalists.In many cases, there is no guarantee of appointment and monthly salary, but the pressure to send news is still on the mobsball journalists. It is important to end this situation. It is equally important for the owner to take necessary action in this regard.On the other hand, local journalists often do not have the opportunity to look after their own safety. They have no training to deal with the situation. I think journalists should have some preparation of their own in places or situations where they may face violence or any other adverse situation. One of our local journalists may be training to write, but he needs to be trained on how to deal with the situation and how to avoid risk.Although the number of television, magazines and online has increased tremendously in Bangladesh in the last decade, the interests of local journalists have remained neglected. Local journalists do not expect the situation to change any time soon. Therefore, I think it is important for the government and the employers to pay special attention to improving the quality of life of the journalists by giving them professional security.The writer is columnist and former head of PRD at BUFT