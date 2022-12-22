Bangladesh must churn out benefit of demographic dividend

Bangladesh is seen as a rising economic miracle of Asia. It has reached the pinnacle of economic progress in just a few decades. Even in many indexes, it has already overtaken its South Asian fellows. If we examine the recent achievements of Bangladesh, we may find Bangladesh's excellence in GDP, per capita income, garments, remittance, foreign investment, food production, etc.



Anyhow, it's also noteworthy how a country uses its people and how much they become an asset. Most importantly, a government aims to place its competent people to work if it intends to prosper economically. If not, the number of people in that country could be a burden. Regarding the utilization of a capable workforce, economists are now portraying a notion known as the "demographic dividend."



The term "demographic dividend" is used to describe the expected decrease in the proportion of the population that is not employed relative to the employed. A nation's economic growth is proportional to the number of productive citizens actively serving their country. As a result, putting people to work is inevitable for a country's economic prosperity.



However, a country may only reap the benefits of the demographic dividend if it invests heavily in human capital, education, a skilled workforce, responsible resource management, etc. When a nation achieves dominance in these spheres, it can fully realize the benefits of the demographic dividend.



Furthermore, the population dividend applies to the working population aged 15 to 64. A country is said to be in the demographic dividend period if it has more than 50% of its working population. Bangladesh is now in this stage.



To measure Bangladesh's performance of population dividend, first, we have to mention some factors such as the age dependency ratio, population growth, and the age structure of Bangladesh.



Trading Economics predicts Bangladesh's age dependency ratio will be 46.29% in 2021, up from 68.4% in 2011. That means 46 individuals depend on 100 active workers, compared to 68 people in 2011. It implies that the reliance ratio has decreased in a decade, which is extraordinary for Bangladesh.



Too, population growth has plummeted from 1.37 in 2011 to 1.22 in 2021. Also, Bangladesh has an incredible result in the index of age ratio. In 2021, 68.4% of the total population was aged 15 to 64, up from 63.7% in 2011. It demonstrates that Bangladesh's working population has increased over the past decade.



These demographic dividend indicators point to Bangladesh being on the right road. Bangladesh is profiting from this due to its superiority in population dividend factors. For example, Bangladesh's outstanding performance in garment exports, ranking seventh in remittance receipts, empowering youth and women,attracting foreign direct investment, and so on.



In addition, Bangladesh is working to implement Vision 2041, Delta Plan 2100, and connectivity to become a bridge between South Asia and South-East Asia. Bangladesh is skillfully utilizing the demographic dividend to facilitate its megaprojects.



Nonetheless, there may be concerns about how long Bangladesh will benefit from the demographic dividend and whether it will persist. Typically, the demographic dividend only lasts for a while. Because age is not fixed, every human will become old one day. Consequently, a country must capitalize on the demographic dividend before its working population retires.



Japan could be an ardent example of it. Japan has the fastest-aging population on Earth. Even though senior residents overrun Japan, they were instrumental in the development of modern Japan.



Even before Japan's demographic dividend was terminated in 2004, it had fulfilled all of the conditions for the dividend. It capitalized land and technology appropriately, mobilized and generated a workforce, financed human capital, and diversified its economy. Japan's agricultural sectors were automated in parallel with its industrialization.



Moreover, the Japanese government emphasized focusing on productive education, providing health facilities, subsidizing research in science and technology, upgrading transportation, etc. Significantly, Japan has been upholding government openness, proclaiming zero-tolerance for corruption, and protecting law and order. And this is how Japan grabbed the advantages of population dividend.



However, the situation in Bangladesh is quite different. Although Bangladesh is reaping extraordinary benefits from demographic dividends, they will only last a few decades. Many Bangladeshi economists predict that Bangladesh's demographic dividend began in 1978 and will begin to decline from 2033. The country is expected to become an aging society in 2029 and an aging society by 2047.



That means the window for reaping the benefits of demographic dividends is narrowing. The country must configure land, capital, technology, and human resources in this short time. Still, it will be arduous for Bangladesh to appropriately apply the dividend because numerous challenges beset the country.



First and foremost, Bangladesh has a large population of educated but unemployed people. Almost half of all job searchers with a higher degree who enter the labor market each year are either unemployed or unable to find work. Furthermore, newly graduating students need more skills. As a result, they need help to match the expectations of the industries.



The country is still reliant on cheap labor. They need more technological knowledge. As a result, Bangladeshi migrant workers lag behind Indians and Filipinos. These two countries are exporting qualified people abroad through IT and technical talents. In Bangladesh, technical schools are viewed as factories that produce laborers.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh is still striving to build a business-friendly atmosphere and attract foreign investment. Bangladesh even ranks last in terms of business convenience. Also, gaps in wealth, disregard for rural development, a corrupted system, a lack of good governance, transparency, and other impediments to reaping demographic benefits.



If the situation continues this way, Bangladesh will not reap demographic rewards, implying that the country's population will be a burden rather than an asset. Consequently, Bangladesh's current successes will be rubbed off a few decades later. Because the young labor force will reach middle age, and those who are middle-aged now will become elderly citizens by 2040.



Therefore, the time has come to devise a comprehensive strategy for optimizing the demographic dividend window. Bangladesh must leverage land, capital, technology, and investment to do this. Vocational training and job-oriented education shall be underscored. Production of qualified empowerment shall be prioritized. In addition to addressing other socioeconomic difficulties, promoting good governance and administrative transparency is necessary.



In concluding remarks, the population is not a burden on a nation until it is managed effectively. Bangladesh should take advantage of demographic dividends before time runs out. If not, its dream of becoming the "next Asian miracle" will perish.

