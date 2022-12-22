Discussion on preventing violence against women held at Ukhiya

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Dec 21: A discussion meeting was held in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday to prevent drugs and violence against women.

Social Welfare and Development Organization (SKUS) organized the programme at its office near Ukhiya Hospital in the upazila town.

Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Shamsul Hoque Tuku was present as the chief guest at the discussion with SKUS Chairman Jasmine Prema in the chair.

The chief guest said future generation and youth should be kept away from drugs to turn them into skilled human resources. For this, dope tests should be introduced in families, society and in all areas.

He further said that the government is working to eliminate violence and discrimination against women including declaring zero tolerance against drugs.

Shaimum Sarwar Kamal, MP, Cox's Bazar Zilla Parishad Member Ashraf Jahan Kajal, Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Imran Hossain Sajib, Pabna's Bera Municipality Mayor Advocate SM Ashif Shams, Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Ali, Cox's Bazar Press Club General Secretary Mujibul Islam, Ukhiya Press Club President Syed Mohammad Anwar and COAST Foundation Assistant Director Jahangir Alam, among others, also spoke at the programme.