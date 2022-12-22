Video
Home Countryside

BGB Day celebrated at Sreemangal

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BGB Training Centre and College In-charge Colonel Mohammad Maruful Abedin flanked by his fellow personnel cutting a cake at the training centre at Baitul Izzat in Satkania of Chattogram on Tuesday on the occasion of BGB Day-2022. photo: observer

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR, Dec 21: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Sreemangal Sector and Sreemangal Battalion celebrated the BGB Day through various programmes in the upazila.
The programmes included arranging a reception programme for the freedom fighters, holding discussions, and organizing sports and cultural programmes.
BGB Sreemangal Sector Commander Colonel AHM Yasin Chowdhury inaugurated the programme at 2 pm on Tuesday at BGB Sreemangal Sector.
46 BGB Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mizanur Rahman Shikdar, Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan, Divisional Forest Officer Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and BGB Battalion commanders and officials, among others, were also present at that time.
Later on, a cultural programme was held there in the afternoon.


