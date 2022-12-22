Video
Thursday, 22 December, 2022
Thrust on disbursing microfinance to the impoverished people

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent,

GAIBANDHA, Dec 21: Speakers in a function underscored the need for disbursing micro finance to the impoverished people so that they could use it properly to build a hunger and poverty free country.
"Bangladesh has become a middle income country and graduated to development country from LDCs. To reach the country towards development one, the role of microcredit is immense", they also said.
They made the comments while they were addressing a regional conference of micro-finance institutions at Banquet hall room of SKS Inn at Radhakrishnapur, an outskirt of the district town on Tuesday.
Credit and Development Forum (CDF) arranged the conference in cooperation with a local reputed non-government organization SKS Foundation.
Executive Vice-Chairman of Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) Md Foshi Ullah attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shushanta Kumar Mahatospoke was present as special guest.
Presided over by CDF Chairman Morshed Alam Sarker, the function was also addressed, among others, by consultant of TMSS Sarwar Mahmud and Executive Director of Disha in Kushtia Mohammad Robiul Islam.
Earlier, Chief Executive of SKS Foundation Rasel Ahmed Liton made a welcome speech and emphasised on disbursing the microfinance to the people properly to attain the cherished goals of the micro finance institutes.
MRA Vice-Chairman Md Foshi Ullah in his speech said huge development activities had been implemented by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the last 15 years.
Terming the development activities of the country as visible, he said it had been possible for taking joint and integrated efforts of GOs and NGOs of the country.
As Bangladesh would be turned into a Smart Bangladesh by 2041, he urged all and to work sincerely from their respective positions to materialise the dream of building Smart Bangladesh by 2041, he mentioned.
The representatives of micro-finance institutes of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions also took part in the    conference.


