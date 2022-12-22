Month-long trade fair on in Pabna



The inaugural function of the month-long industry and trade fair of Pabna Press Club in the town on December 18. photo: observer

PABNA, Dec 20: A month-long industry and trade fair was organized by Pabna Press Club (PPC) on Pabna Railway Line ground on December 18.Bangladesh Railway Western Divisional Manager Shah Sufi Noor Mohammad opened the fair. Pabna - 5 Constituency MP Ghulam Farooq Prince was present as the chief guest.Pabna Zilla Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter ASM Abdur Rahim Pakon also spoke at the opening of the fair as special guest.PPC President ABM Fazlur Rahman, District Commissioner Biswas Rasel Hossain, Superintendent of Police Akbar Ali Munsi, and Rana Group Chairman Ruhul Amin Biswas Rana also spoke as special guests.Saikat Afroz Asad, general secretary of PPC, delivered the address of welcome.Senior Journalist Abdul Matin Khan, Vice-Chairman of Sadar Upazila Shawal Biswas, Awami League leaders Kamil Hossain, Shamsul Haque, and other leaders and businessmen also spoke.PPC President ABM Fazlur Rahman said, in order to maintain the tradition of Pabna Press Club, dirty dance, gambling and anti-social activities will be prohibited at the fair.