Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Barguna, Natore

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A teenage girl and a young man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Barguna and Natore, in two days.
PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Asha Moni, 14, daughter of Sagir Hossain, a resident of Kalipur Village under Kalmegha Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that the girl drank poison at her room in the house in the morning.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took Asha Moni to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A young man has reportedly committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Sabuj Hossain, 25, son of Foyzal Hossain, a resident of Notabaria Village in the upazila. He worked in cement-made pillar construction factory in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sabuj had a quarrel with his wife Sheuli over her extramarital affair at his father-in-law's house at Notbaria on Monday morning. Following this, he drank poison out of huff with his wife.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and took to a clinic in the area, where the on-duty doctor referred Sabuj to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his          condition.
Later on, Sabuj died at the RMCH at around 11:30pm while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy on Tuesday.
Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Abu Sddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with Rajpara PS in Rajshahi in this regard.


