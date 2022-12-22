JICA, UGDP distribute benches, medical equipment at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Dec 21: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Upazila Governance and Development Project (UGDP) jointly distributed medical equipment to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex while benches among various educational institutions in Gouripur Upazila of the district.

Gouripur Upazila Parishad Chairman Mofazzal Hossain Khan and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hasan Maruf distributed these materials at a programme held in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

About 300 pairs of benches were distributed among the educational institutions while various health care equipment including oxygen cylinders, suction machines, were handed over to the upazila health complex.

Gouripur Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Salma Akter Ruby, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Iqbal Ahmed Naser and teachers of various schools, among others, were also present during the distribution.











