Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two people found dead in Rajbari, Jashore

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Two people including a student of Rajshahi University have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Rajbari and Jashore, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
RAJBARI: River police recovered the body a man from the Padma River at Daulatdia in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals were having a bad odour from the riverside in the morning. They, later, saw the body of a man was floating in the river after search, and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.
However, the body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Daulatdia River Police Outpost confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.  
RAJSHAHI: The body of a student of Rajshahi University has been recovered from his house in Monirampur Upazila of Jashore District on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mrittunjoyi Sen, a student of Accounting and Information Systems Department of the university.
It was known that the deceased's family members found the body of Mrittunjoyi Sen hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Local sources said Mrittunjoyi had been suffering from mental illness for the last few days.
He was not able to attend his classes at the university regularly due to this illness. He might have committed suicide because of this reason, they added.
Monirampur Police Station (PS) OC Sheikh Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Discussion on preventing violence against women held at Ukhiya
BGB Day celebrated at Sreemangal
Thrust on disbursing microfinance to the impoverished people
Month-long trade fair on in Pabna
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Barguna, Natore
JICA, UGDP distribute benches, medical equipment at Gouripur
Two people found dead in Rajbari, Jashore
Woman, daughter among 4 electrocuted in three dists


Latest News
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft