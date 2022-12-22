Two people found dead in Rajbari, Jashore

Two people including a student of Rajshahi University have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Rajbari and Jashore, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

RAJBARI: River police recovered the body a man from the Padma River at Daulatdia in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals were having a bad odour from the riverside in the morning. They, later, saw the body of a man was floating in the river after search, and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

However, the body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Daulatdia River Police Outpost confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

RAJSHAHI: The body of a student of Rajshahi University has been recovered from his house in Monirampur Upazila of Jashore District on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mrittunjoyi Sen, a student of Accounting and Information Systems Department of the university.

It was known that the deceased's family members found the body of Mrittunjoyi Sen hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Local sources said Mrittunjoyi had been suffering from mental illness for the last few days.

He was not able to attend his classes at the university regularly due to this illness. He might have committed suicide because of this reason, they added.

Monirampur Police Station (PS) OC Sheikh Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this regard.











