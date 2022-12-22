Video
Home Countryside

Woman, daughter among 4 electrocuted in three dists

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman and her daughter have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Sunamganj and Nilphamari, on Monday and Tuesday.
PABNA: A woman and her daughter have been electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Jahanara Khatun, 50, wife of former union parishad member Arab Ali Bishwas, and her daughter Alesa Khatun, residents of Hatora Village under Dapunia Union in the upazila.
According to local and the deceased's family sources, Jahanara Khatun and Alesa Khatun came in contact with live electricity in the morning while they were drying clothes on an electric wire, which left the duo critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members, with the help of locals, rescued the injured and rushed them to Pabna General Hospital, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Officer-in-Charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS) Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Selim Ahmed Mir, 18, son of Abul Fazal Mir, a resident of Maksudpur Village in Derai Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said Selim Ahmed Mir was working on lighting decoration in an expatriate's house at Mirpur Bazar in Jagannathpur Upazila at around 10am.
At that time, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Mirpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mahbubul Haque Sherin said Selim worked in a decoration shop at Mirpur Bazar.
Sub-Inspector of Jagannathpur PS Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.     
NILPHAMARI: A young man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 27, son of Faizuddin, a resident of Durbachhari Bogurapara Village in the upazila.
Local UP Chairman Aminur Rahman said Rafiqul came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was connecting an electric water pump in a cropland near his house, which left him critically injured.
Injured Rafiqul was rescued and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the UP chairman added


