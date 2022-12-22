Untimely erosion continues at Bagha



The photo shows geo-bags thrown into the Padma River (at Kalidaskhali Char) in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Dec 21: Untimely erosion by the Padma River is continuing unabated in Bagha Upazila of the district. So far, about 250 families have lost their living houses.The erosion can't be tackled by dumping sand-filled geo bags or geo tubes.According to official sources, in the last five months, a total of five chars got embedded into the river bed. Three government primary schools have been shifted. Seven more chars and one high school are under threat.During a visit on Sunday noon, Luki Begum who lost one house was seen running a sewing machine sitting under a mango tree at Kalidaskhali Char. Getting no place, she kept her household belongings on an open space. She has been staying there for the last one week.Chak Rajapur Char at Ward No. 6 of Chak Rajapur Union, Dadpur Char at Ward No. 7, Polashy Fatehpur Char at Ward No. 9, Kalidaskhali Char at Ward No. 6, and Choumadia Char at Ward No. 3 were devoured.Chak Rajapur, Purba Kalidaskhali, and Choumadia government primary schools have been shifted.Chak Rajapur High School and Bazar, Chak Rajapur at Ward No. 4, Kalidaskhali at Ward No. 3, Laxminagar at Ward No. 8, Atarpara Char at Ward No. 1, 75 per cent of Choumadia Char at Ward No. 2, 80 per cent of Kalidaskhali at Ward No. 5, and 70 per cent of Kalidaskhali Char at Ward No. 6 are under the erosion threat. These can be devoured any time.School students have been attending classes under the open sky for a long time. Chak Rajapur High School and Bazar are only 50-metre away from the erosion point.Chak Rajapur Union Chairman DM Babul Monwar said, a victim list of 250 families has been sent to authorities concerned; 50 more families are living nearby erosion point, he added.In the last one week, 48 electric poles were uprooted. Palli Bidyut Samiti is giving electricity connections to new houses, he further said.Sub-Assistant Engineer of Rural Electrification Board (REB)-Rajshahi Mahbub Rassel said, in the last 15 days, 5,000 geo bags and 4,500 geo tubes were dumped to evade the erosion. Because of Chars in the middle of the river, the normal flow of the river water is hampered causing the erosion, the REB official maintained.Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharmin Aktar said, already 48 families have been provided with Tk 50,000 each as incentive. The effort is on to give incentive to others, the UNO maintained.