Putin inaugurates key Siberian gas field for China exports

MOSCOW, Dec 21: President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday inaugurated the Kovykta natural gas field in eastern Siberia that will allow Russia to increase its exports to China amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West.

"We are launching the unique Kovykta gas field, the largest in Eastern Siberia. Its recoverable reserves are 1.8 trillion cubic metres of gas," Putin said during a televised ceremony, taking part by video-link.

He said the launch of the field will "give a serious boost to the socio-economic development" of Russia's eastern regions.

"The Kovykta gas field has been put into service," said the CEO of Russian energy giant Gazprom, Alexei Miller, after Putin gave the green light for the inauguration.

Bringing Kovykta into production comes as Russian gas exports to Europe decreased following soaring tensions since the beginning of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine. -AFP











