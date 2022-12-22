Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China says no new Covid deaths after changing criteria

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

BEIJING, Dec 21: China said Wednesday that not a single person had died of Covid-19 the previous day, after changing the criteria for recording virus deaths to mean most are no longer counted.
Hospitals are struggling, pharmacy shelves have been stripped bare and many crematoriums are overwhelmed in the wake of the Chinese government's sudden decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.
China had recorded a total of seven deaths -- all in Beijing -- since the decision to lift the zero-Covid policy, but removed one death from its official tally Wednesday.
The removal followed a government announcement that only those who had directly died of respiratory failure caused by the virus would be counted under Covid death     statistics.    -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zelensky to meet Biden, address Congress in Washington
Putin inaugurates key Siberian gas field for China exports
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
China says no new Covid deaths after changing criteria
India supports termination of Iran's nuclear policy at UN
All hostages freed and captors killed as Pakistan police siege ends
China's crematoriums 'packed' as Covid cases soar
Healthcare workers hold placards at a picket line outside St Thomas'


Latest News
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft