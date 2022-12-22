China says no new Covid deaths after changing criteria

BEIJING, Dec 21: China said Wednesday that not a single person had died of Covid-19 the previous day, after changing the criteria for recording virus deaths to mean most are no longer counted.

Hospitals are struggling, pharmacy shelves have been stripped bare and many crematoriums are overwhelmed in the wake of the Chinese government's sudden decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.

China had recorded a total of seven deaths -- all in Beijing -- since the decision to lift the zero-Covid policy, but removed one death from its official tally Wednesday.

The removal followed a government announcement that only those who had directly died of respiratory failure caused by the virus would be counted under Covid death statistics. -AFP











