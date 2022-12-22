China aggression another reason for boosting India-US ties: US lawmakers

Video
WASHINGTON, Dec 21: The latest Chinese aggression against India is yet another reminder of strong India-US ties, top American lawmakers have said. "China's most recent aggression in Arunachal Pradesh is yet another reminder of why a strong security partnership with India is crucial to the national security of the United States and our allies," India Caucus Co-Chairs said in a statement.
"This event marks yet another threat of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to the Indian territory, including China's premeditated aggression on the Line of Actual Control in 2020 which saw the death of approximately 20 Indian troops," the co-chairs said.
"As co-chairs of the India Caucus, we have worked for years to deepen the US-India bilateral relationship. The India Caucus built on this progress by including the Khanna-Sherman-Schweikert amendment in the House-passed FY23 NDAA, highlighting the immediate and serious regional border threats that India faces from China," said the statement.    -PTI



