Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:28 PM
Europe’s new Vega-C rocket lost shortly after lift-off

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

KOUROU, Dec 21: Europe's new Vega-C rocket was lost shortly after lift-off from French Guiana overnight with two satellites on board, in the latest blow to European space efforts.
The failure on Tuesday night threatens to ground the Vega-C, which would leave Europe without a short-term way to launch satellites into orbit after delays to the Ariane 6 rocket and cancelled Russian cooperation over the Ukraine war.
The rocket had been trying to bring into orbit two Earth observation satellites built by Airbus, which were intended to join an existing network capable of capturing high-quality images of any point on the globe several times a day.
If it had been successful, it would have been the first commercial launch of the Vega-C since its inaugural flight on July 13. "The mission is lost," Stephane Israel, head of commercial launch service provider Arianespace, said from the Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana, a French department on    South America's northeast coast.    -AFP


Europe's new Vega-C rocket lost shortly after lift-off
