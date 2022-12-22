

Swadhinata KS make winning start in BCL

In the day's match, Shawon put Swadhinata KS ahead in the 27th minute while Iqbal sealed the victory scoring the second goal for the winning team in the 45th1st minute of the match.

Earlier, in the inaugural ceremony of the championship was held with Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) vice president and convener of the working sub-committee under the BFF's professional league management committee Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik, member of the working sub-committee Abdur Rahim, BFF's members Nurul Islam Nuru, Amer Khan, Mohidur Rahman Miraj and BFF's general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag were present on the occasion.

A total of eleven teams are participating in the league, organized by BFF. -BSS















Swadhinata Krira Sangha made winning start in the lone inaugural match of Bangladesh Championship League football beating Little Friends Club by 2-0 goals held on Wednesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.In the day's match, Shawon put Swadhinata KS ahead in the 27th minute while Iqbal sealed the victory scoring the second goal for the winning team in the 45th1st minute of the match.Earlier, in the inaugural ceremony of the championship was held with Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) vice president and convener of the working sub-committee under the BFF's professional league management committee Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik, member of the working sub-committee Abdur Rahim, BFF's members Nurul Islam Nuru, Amer Khan, Mohidur Rahman Miraj and BFF's general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag were present on the occasion.A total of eleven teams are participating in the league, organized by BFF. -BSS