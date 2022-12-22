Injured KL Rahul misses pre-match briefing



India�s captain KL Rahul (L) stretches during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 21, 2022, ahead of their second Test cricket match against Bangladesh. photo: AFP

The wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium (SBNS) in Mirpur will assist spinners. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first, and thus avoid batting in the fourth innings. The weather is dry.

The chief selector of Bangladesh cricket team, Minhajul Abedin Nannu has admitted that the Indian team has a very strong bench strength. "Indian team didn't have their regular captain and a key player Rohit Sharma, still they won the first Test in Chattogram. It is because the team has the strongest bench strength. I see India as a formidable side and not easy to beat".

According to him, Virat Kohli will be a "big threat". Kohli is one of the greatest players the world has seen in recent times and though he could not capitalize big scores in the first Test, we can not underestimate his game".

Echoing his views in the press conference, Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathore said, "Kohli is working very hard. Even when he was running in a lean patch, he was working hard. All players are working very hard and we are determined to play a good Test match and hopefully, it will produce result".

Bangladesh may face an uphill task against Ashwin, Kuldeep and Axar Patel.

However, the more encouraging news for Bangladesh came from their fast bowling coach Alan Donald. "Shakib has recovered well and as far as I know he is likely to play tomorrow", he said at the media conference.

Doubts were raised about Shakib's participation in the match. Bangladeshi captain was suffering from shoulder and rib cage injuries and due to which he could bowl only 12 overs in the first innings in the first Test. However, both the chief selector and the fast bowling coach confirmed that the captain would and will not play merely as a batter.



Squad

India (likely XI as per betting order) : Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (capt), Cheteshwar Pujara (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh (likely): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed.













