Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 December, 2022, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sweden Polytechnic Institute annual sports prize distributed

Published : Thursday, 22 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Kaptai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muntasir Jahan, as the chief guest, distributed the prizes among the winners of the Annual Sports Programme of the Sweden Polytechnic Institute in Rangamati on Tuesday. The institute principle Abdul Matin Hawlader presided over the prize giving ceremony. Bana Shilpa Kaptai LPC unit additional executive director Tirthajit Roy, UP Chairperson Eng Abdul Latif, and Nipu Chandra Das were special guests.     photo: Observer DESK


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Argentina World Cup winners ditch bus for chopper ride over Buenos Aires
Mbappe returns to training days after World Cup disappointment
Swadhinata KS make winning start in BCL
Injured KL Rahul misses pre-match briefing
Sweden Polytechnic Institute annual sports prize distributed
BOA disappointed at banning of Ruman Shana
Tigers optimistic to turn around in Dhaka Test
England inflict first-ever 3-0 home Test whitewash on Pakistan


Latest News
Zelensky to US Congress: Ukraine 'will never surrender'
Shakib, Mominul take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch
Things to know ahead of the Dhaka Metro Rail launch
Dhaka becomes most polluted city again
2 killed being hit by train in Tangail
42 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
Nepal court to release serial killer
How coffee, alcohol, medicines affect gut health
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
Most Read News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Digital center based one-stop service launched for CMSME entrepreneurs
Extra admission fees: Education Ministry starts monitoring
BNP will help govt if resigns voluntarily: Gayeshwar
Schoolgirl dies as scarf gets stuck with rickshaw wheels
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
301kg touchstone idol recovered in Dinajpur
BNP's 27-point is another point of war criminal's recognized document: Amu
Jamaat ameer on 3-day fresh remand
Taliban bar women from university education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft