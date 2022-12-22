Sweden Polytechnic Institute annual sports prize distributed

Kaptai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muntasir Jahan, as the chief guest, distributed the prizes among the winners of the Annual Sports Programme of the Sweden Polytechnic Institute in Rangamati on Tuesday. The institute principle Abdul Matin Hawlader presided over the prize giving ceremony. Bana Shilpa Kaptai LPC unit additional executive director Tirthajit Roy, UP Chairperson Eng Abdul Latif, and Nipu Chandra Das were special guests. photo: Observer DESK













