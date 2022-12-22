

BOA disappointed at banning of Ruman Shana

The National Olympic Committee representing Bangladesh had been facilitating the promising sporting discipline and ensuring scholarships for archers from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a long time. So, when the BAF did not inform the BOA in advance before taking the decision it unsurprisingly disappointed the Association.

Syed Shahed Reza, the Secretary General of BOA, said, "The sportspersons and the federations take part in the games through this Association. We bear the expenses of their participation in these games. We provided scholarships from the IOC for our athletes including archer Ruman Shana."

Sorrowfully, he said that it was surprising that they (BAF) banned Ruman for two years without informing or discussing it with the BOA.

He added, "We know what kind of a talent he is. We need not know the reason for the ban. It would be better if they (BAF) informed us in advance. We sent Ruman abroad for a long-term training programme before and were expecting that he would directly qualify for the 2024 France Olympic Games once again. It would be an honour for the country. We usually play the Olympics with wild cards."

A BOA source said that a total of seven Bangladesh sportspersons received USD 500 monthly from the International Olympic Committee under the IOC scholarships programme from September 2017 to August 2021 (The 2020 games were delayed to 2021 due to Covid). The IOC scholarships were to provide the athletes with financial support for training and competition as they seek to reach the 2020 Olympics. It was the BOA which ensured the scholarship for Bangladeshi sportspersons.

The local sportspersons under the scholarship programme were archer Beauty Roy and Ruman Shana, Shooter Shakil Ahmed (10-meter air pistol), Risalatul Islam (10-meter air rifle), Abdullah Hel Baki (10-meter air rifle) (for three years), and Sayeda Atkia Hasan (10-meter air rifle) (for three years), and swimmer Ariful Islam. In the last year of that scholarship programme, shooter Anwar (10-meter air pistol) and Umme Zakia Sultana Tumpa (10-meter air rifle) received the scholarship money instead of Baki and Atkia.

That's not all, a total of five Bangladeshi athletes are currently receiving scholarship money for the 2024 Olympic Games from the IOC through the BOA, on monthly basis. For the promising performance of archery and shooting, the National Olympic Committee picked three archers and two shooters for the scholarship programme this time. Under the programme, archer Diya Siddique is receiving USD 1250 (equivalent to Taka 1,32,496) from January 2022 while archer Abdur Rahman Alif, Hakim Ahmed Rubel, shooter Rabbi Hasan Munna, and Nafisha Tabasum are getting USD 1562 (equivalent to Taka 1,65,567) from July this year.

Although the scholarship money was directly given to the athletes in past, it is now given to the responsible Federation at first. The federation takes some money from there as expenditure for training and others and then provides the rest of the money to the athletes.

A big amount of money is being invested in the development of these sportspersons and therefore, it was natural for the BOA to be disappointed when it learned of the banning of Ruman who had the potential for bringing good results for the nation in future.

Ruman, the poster boy of Bangladesh archery, is the only archer from the country who won a medal in the World Archery Championships to directly qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games. He was the second-ever athlete from Bangladesh to directly play in the Olympic Games. Earlier in 2016, golfer Siddikur Rahman became the first Bangladeshi ever to directly qualify for the Olympic Games. These two sportspersons had certainly taken the name of the country to a new height.

In a meeting on November 3, the BAF banned Ruman for two years for 'repeated breach of discipline' in the archery camp. As the decision came into effect from 15 November 2022, the archer will not be able to participate in any local or international competition for the next two years.

The general secretary of BAF Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapol only said, "Ruman breached discipline repeatedly yet we had sent him a show-cause notice previously. He repeated the crime after we pardoned him getting his official apology."

That time, a source from the federation seeking anonymity informed the media men that Ruman was involved in a physical clash with a teammate.

However, the Federation did not divulge the kind of discipline Ruman breached. The name of that teammate or the reason for the clash was not formally disclosed either. As no reason was revealed, rumours started spreading out. Those rumours included a romantic affair between Ruman and another archer at the camp, intimacy, and rejection. If the archery officials had disclosed everything and taken the proper way while taking disciplinary action, no such drama would take place.











